Moderna Inc (MRNA): Price Now Near $208.93; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MRNA

This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, MRNA ranks 304th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MRNA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MRNA’s price is down $-8.74 (-4.02%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Moderna Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.