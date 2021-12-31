Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Bbva USA

Bbva USA cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 263.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Moderna by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 96.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $1,591,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 465,250 shares of company stock worth $134,971,535. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $251.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

