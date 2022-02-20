Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Body

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,459,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $1,330,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,513 shares of company stock worth $83,961,601 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $145.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

