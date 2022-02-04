Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Announces Earnings Results

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 635.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 93,845 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

