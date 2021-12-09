ModivCare Inc (MODV): Price Now Near $142.19; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MODV

At the moment, MODV (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.35 (-0.94%) from the hour prior. MODV has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MODV ranks 106th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

MODV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MODV’s price is down $-1.35 (-0.94%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row MODV has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. ModivCare Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MODV: Daily RSI Analysis MODV’s RSI now stands at 75.

MODV and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error