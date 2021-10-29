ModivCare Inc (MODV): Price Up $1.25 (0.77)% Over Past Day, Up $0.83 (0.51)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MODV

Currently, MODV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.83 (0.51%) from the hour prior. MODV has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Transportation stocks, MODV ranks 10th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MODV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MODV’s price is up $1.25 (0.77%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row MODV has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 200 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MODV’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MODV: Daily RSI Analysis For MODV, its RSI is now at 38.7147.

MODV and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market