MOGU Inc (MOGU): Price Now Near $0.36; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, MOGU (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (4.26%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

MOGU ranks 227th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

MOGU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MOGU’s price is down $-0.01 (-1.35%) from the day prior. MOGU has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows MOGU’s price action over the past 90 days.

MOGU's RSI now stands at 0.

MOGU and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

