MOGU Inc (MOGU): Price Now Near $0.48; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MOGU

At the time of this writing, MOGU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-2.24%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

MOGU ranks 120th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

MOGU’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MOGU’s price is up $0.02 (4.35%) from the day prior. MOGU has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. MOGU Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< MOGU: Daily RSI Analysis MOGU’s RSI now stands at 23.5294.

MOGU and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

