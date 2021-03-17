Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK): Price Now Near $182.19; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MHK

At the moment, MHK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.37 (-0.2%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as MHK has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

MHK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MHK’s price is down $-5.45 (-2.89%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row MHK has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MHK’s price action over the past 90 days.

