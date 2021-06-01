Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK): Price Now Near $200.31; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MHK

At the time of this writing, MHK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.56 (-0.78%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as MHK has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MHK ranks 7th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Textiles stocks.

MHK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MHK’s price is down $-10.34 (-4.91%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that MHK has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MHK’s price action over the past 90 days.