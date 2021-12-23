Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock Position Increased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 314.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MHK opened at $169.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

