Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH): Price Now Near $245.44; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MOH

Currently, MOH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.49 (1.02%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

MOH ranks 2nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

MOH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MOH’s price is up $1.83 (0.75%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Molina Healthcare Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.