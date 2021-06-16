Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH): Price Now Near $247.18; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MOH

Currently, MOH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.53 (-0.62%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Insurance stocks, MOH ranks 84th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MOH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MOH’s price is down $-0.7 (-0.28%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MOH’s price action over the past 90 days.