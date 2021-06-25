Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP): Price Now Near $55.02; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TAP

At the moment, TAP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.3 (0.56%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Beer & Liquor stocks, TAP ranks 5th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TAP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TAP’s price is up $0.03 (0.05%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that TAP has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows TAP’s price action over the past 90 days.