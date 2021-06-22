Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ): Price Now Near $62.91; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MDLZ

At the moment, MDLZ (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.25 (0.41%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

MDLZ ranks 15th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Food Products stocks.

MDLZ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MDLZ’s price is up $0.25 (0.4%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that MDLZ has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Mondelez International Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.