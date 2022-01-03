Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,873,000 after buying an additional 1,410,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,442,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ opened at $66.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

In other news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

