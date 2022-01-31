Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 55,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $145.70 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $128.48 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

