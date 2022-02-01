Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $202.21 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.91 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.14 and a 200-day moving average of $200.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.07.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

