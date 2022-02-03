Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,599,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $113.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average is $116.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

