Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 373 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emfo LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $87.15 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $87.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 65 shares of company stock valued at $4,909. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

