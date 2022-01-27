MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Up 2.5%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.50. 126,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,346,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Several brokerages have commented on MGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $819.69 million, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Bruce Turner purchased 87,500 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W. Alexander Holmes purchased 5,000 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth about $117,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

