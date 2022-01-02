Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 292.50 ($3.93).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MONY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.16) to GBX 240 ($3.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 310 ($4.17) to GBX 275 ($3.70) in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.17) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.17) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 216 ($2.90) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.57. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 311 ($4.18). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 209.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

