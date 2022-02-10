Monolith Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $322.00 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $6.70 million and $322.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00041584 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00107141 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith.

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.