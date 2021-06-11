Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR): Price Now Near $342.34; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MPWR

At the time of this writing, MPWR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.18 (0.05%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, MPWR ranks 134th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MPWR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MPWR’s price is down $-1.06 (-0.31%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on MPWR; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Monolithic Power Systems Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.