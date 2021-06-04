Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR): Price Now Near $343.76; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MPWR

At the moment, MPWR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.13 (0.33%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that MPWR has seen 3 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, MPWR ranks 5th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

MPWR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MPWR’s price is up $7.82 (2.33%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 50 day changed directions on MPWR; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MPWR’s price action over the past 90 days.