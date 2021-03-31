Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR): Price Now Near $350.98; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MPWR

At the time of this writing, MPWR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.74 (-0.49%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MPWR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MPWR’s price is up $8.39 (2.45%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as MPWR has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Monolithic Power Systems Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market