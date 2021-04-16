Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR): Price Now Near $377.69; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MPWR

At the time of this writing, MPWR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.46 (-0.12%) from the hour prior. MPWR has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

MPWR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MPWR’s price is down $-3.88 (-1.02%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MPWR’s price action over the past 90 days.

For MPWR News Traders

Investors and traders in MPWR may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

KIRKLAND, Wash., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monolithic Power Systems (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a leading company in high performance analog solutions, today announced plans to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. MPS will report its results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 and host its quarterly conference at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. The live event will be held via a Zoom webinar, which can be accessed free of charge at https://mpsic.zoom.us/j/94685408066. A replay of the event will be available for one year under the Investor Relations website at www.monolithicpower.com two hours after the live event has concluded. About Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS’ mission is to reduce total energy consumption in its customers’ systems with green, practical, compact solutions. The company was founded by Michael Hsing in 1997 and is based in the United States. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world. ### Monolithic Power Systems, MPS,and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries. CONTACT: Contact: Bernie Blegen Chief Financial Officer Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. 408-826-0777 [email protected]

