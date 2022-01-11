Monro Inc (MNRO): Price Down $-0.7 (-1.21)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.7 (-1.21)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MNRO

At the time of this writing, MNRO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.7 (-1.21%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that MNRO has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MNRO ranks 52nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Personal Services stocks.

MNRO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MNRO’s price is down $-0.7 (-1.21%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as MNRO has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MNRO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MNRO: Daily RSI Analysis For MNRO, its RSI is now at 0.

MNRO and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

