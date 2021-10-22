Monro Inc (MNRO): Price Now Near $59.72; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MNRO

Currently, MNRO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.13 (0.22%) from the hour prior. MNRO has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

MNRO ranks 18th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Personal Services stocks.

MNRO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, MNRO’s price is up $0.21 (0.35%) from the day prior. MNRO has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows MNRO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< MNRO: Daily RSI Analysis MNRO’s RSI now stands at 100.

MNRO and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

