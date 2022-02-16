Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $5,669,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $221,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

