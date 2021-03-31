Monster Beverage Corp (MNST): Price Now Near $91.56; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for MNST

Currently, MNST (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.17 (0.19%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row MNST has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on MNST; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

MNST’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, MNST’s price is up $0.89 (0.98%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as MNST has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on MNST; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Monster Beverage Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

