Monster Beverage Corp (MNST): Price Up $0.51 (0.54)% Over Past Day, Up $0.53 (0.56)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for MNST

Currently, MNST (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.53 (0.56%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that MNST has seen 3 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

MNST’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, MNST’s price is up $0.51 (0.54%) from the day prior. MNST has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows MNST’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

