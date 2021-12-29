Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

MNTK opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the third quarter worth $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 494.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 408,936 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,616,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 21.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 1.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

