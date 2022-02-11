Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,517 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $707,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $527,996. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCO stock opened at $350.14 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $272.60 and a one year high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.44 and a 200-day moving average of $376.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

