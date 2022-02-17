Moore Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $94,895,000. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $64,967,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $37,520,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $24,346,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLMN stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Hillman Solutions Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

