Moore Capital Management LP Has $4.04 Million Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.84.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

