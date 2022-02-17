Moore Capital Management LP Has $4.70 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moore Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 363,266 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.09 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $218.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

