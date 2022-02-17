Moore Capital Management LP Invests $3.51 Million in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,982,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,230,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,737,000 after purchasing an additional 161,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.94.

CZR stock opened at $85.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.19.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).