Moore Capital Management LP Takes Position in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMFR. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at $22,770,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth about $759,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,473,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMFR opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other Sema4 news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $82,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,130 shares of company stock worth $264,521 over the last 90 days.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR).