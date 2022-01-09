Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,400 Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $26.90 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).