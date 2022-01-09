Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 107.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $415.11 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $219.00 and a fifty-two week high of $432.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.88.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 53.81%. The business had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

