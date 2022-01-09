Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $36.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

