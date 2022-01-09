Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 12,291 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Transocean by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,186,410 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $150,003,000 after buying an additional 19,639,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Transocean by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Transocean by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Transocean by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,601,172 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,481,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

RIG stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

