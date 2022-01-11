Morgan Stanley Boosts Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $67.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. Aflac has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.49.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 115,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know