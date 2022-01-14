Morgan Stanley Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $300.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $404.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $448.96.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $6.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,111. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $418.16 and its 200-day moving average is $409.21. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

