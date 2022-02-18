Morgan Stanley Has $102.40 Million Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,144,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $102,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $75.87 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average is $91.29.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

