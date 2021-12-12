Morgan Stanley Has $3.64 Million Position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NRO stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

