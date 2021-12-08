Morgan Stanley Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADI opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $9,530,466.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,309,863 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,284 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

