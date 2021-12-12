Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,458,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $12,793,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,041.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 766,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 387.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 398,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIL opened at $18.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRIL. Bloom Burton began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

