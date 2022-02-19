Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Body

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Zebra Technologies worth $86,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $420.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $418.42 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $527.85 and its 200 day moving average is $551.88.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.29.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

